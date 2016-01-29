ABC is reportedly declining to a run a trailer of Carol unless the Weinstein Co. makes changes to the love scene between Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, providing both actresses "more coverage."
According to Page Six, Weinstein sources have agreed to "make adjustments" to retrofit the scene to ABC's ask. The advertisement is scheduled to run on the network during the Super Bowl on February 7. (ABC had not yet responded to Refinery29's request for comment at the time of publishing.)
Carol — which has been lauded as a top film of 2015 and is in the running for six awards at the upcoming Oscars — is based on the novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith. It follows a budding affair between two women in the 1950s as well as the sacrifices they make to choose one another — and themselves.
While the film has been a media darling, its box office performance has been less than stellar. According to The Guardian, it is has currently earned $24.5 million total. The Super Bowl spot could help expand its reach to new audiences.
Should ABC, which is owned by Disney, ultimately refuse to run the promo, another network could step in. Perhaps one that takes less issue with women's bare shoulders?
