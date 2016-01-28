The New Gerber Baby Is Ridiculously Adorable

We haven't eaten baby food in years (although, to be honest, we'd still eat the pear flavor straight from the jar if that weren't a little weird). But that hasn't stopped us from squealing with delight over the latest news from Gerber.
The results of the baby brand's annual photo contest are in, and the company has officially crowned a brand-new Gerber Baby. Obviously, she is too cute for words. Meet Isla.
"Isla is always so happy, and we really think it showed in her winning photo. She's got that same smile on her face every day. Plus, her hair is so cute and crazy — it just adds to her adorable personality!" Isla's mom, Rachael, told Fox News.
The lucky 7-month-old from Detroit won $50,000, some new clothes, and you might even spot her in some Gerber ads this year. She's a little too young to understand any of this yet, but her cute mug just landed her a legit college fund.
