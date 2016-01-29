The Most Magical Moments From Paris Couture Week

Couture shows are meant to transmit a sense of fantasy. It's a chance for designers to exercise their talent in a new, refreshing way, and the clothes often fall into the dramatic and dreamy categories. The same goes for the beauty looks — hair and makeup artists often save their most out-there inspiration for these shows.
And what we saw come down the runway in Paris this season definitely represented the magical approach. Whether your vibe is demure, no-makeup makeup or you'd be the one to adorn your face with star appliqués doesn't matter; you can still appreciate the following looks and their influences. From breakfast-food hair to Bowie makeup, click through to check out some of our favorites.
And what we saw come down the runway in Paris this season definitely represented the magical approach. Whether your vibe is demure, no-makeup makeup or you'd be the one to adorn your face with star appliqués doesn't matter; you can still appreciate the following looks and their influences. From breakfast-food hair to Bowie makeup, click through to check out some of our favorites.