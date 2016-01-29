The Most Magical Moments From Paris Couture Week

Couture shows are meant to transmit a sense of fantasy. It's a chance for designers to exercise their talent in a new, refreshing way, and the clothes often fall into the dramatic and dreamy categories. The same goes for the beauty looks — hair and makeup artists often save their most out-there inspiration for these shows.



And what we saw come down the runway in Paris this season definitely represented the magical approach. Whether your vibe is demure, no-makeup makeup or you'd be the one to adorn your face with star appliqués doesn't matter; you can still appreciate the following looks and their influences. From breakfast-food hair to Bowie makeup, click through to check out some of our favorites.

