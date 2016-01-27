This Has To Be The Most Cringe-Worthy Justin Timberlake Story Of All Time

Good news, Justin Timberlake fans. Should you ever cross paths with the singer and feel a little tongue-tied, you can take comfort in knowing that you still haven't reached the pinnacle of awkward fan moments. You can thank actress Jillian Bell for that.



The Workaholics and 22 Jump Street star spoke about her year-long stint as a writer on Saturday Night Live on Conan last night. A perk of the job was bumping into various celebrities on the show, but Bell got more than she bargained for when Timberlake showed up unexpectedly. Bell, you see, is the kind of *NSYNC superfan who not only remembers JT's birthday — she knows his time of birth as well.



Timberlake popped into Kristen Wiig's office while Bell was there to work on a sketch. As the actress recounts in the video below, she was so overwhelmed that she could only stare at the floor. Eventually, she did speak. Unfortunately, the phrase she chose was, "Put a penis in that butt." Then she kind of asked him out. Then he ran off.



We'll let Bell explain it all below. The humiliation is real, folks.



