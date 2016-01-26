We're exactly one month away from the premiere of Fuller House on Netflix. And the cast isn't making the anticipation any easier to take by dropping lengthy teasers featuring a lot of behind-the-scenes action without so much as a single spoiler. Bravo, guys. Way to leave us hanging.
While this most recent promo will pluck the heartstrings of dedicated Full House fans, we're impatiently awaiting more meatier details about what's to come. Will Jesse & the Rippers finally reunite? What's the deal with DJ and Steve? Has Kimmy learned to chew with her mouth closed? And are the Olsen twins seriously not putting in a single guest appearance? Alas, we'll have to wait until February to find out.
