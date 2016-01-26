To say that Britney Spears is making a comeback wouldn't quite be right. The '90s pop princess hasn't really gone anywhere, she's just been flying a little under-the-radar these days — if, that is, you consider a wildly successful Vegas residency flying under-the-radar.
As of last September, the 33-year-old just signed on for another two years at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Clearly, she's pretty busy these days. But a recent series of posts on the singer's Instagram account left us wondering if she has another project waiting in the wings?
Spears shared three clips of herself squirming around in a bikini, in quick sequence, set to the tune of "S.O.B" by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. She's looking incredibly fit — we're guessing near-nightly dance performances will do that to a gal.
So do these saucy clips mean something beyond showing us how Brit is still the reigning queen of scantily clad slithering? That, we don't have an answer to. She didn't give us any hints by way of captions, either. But we're still banking on the idea that 2016 will bring a new Britney album — and these videos just add to the growing pile of hope.
