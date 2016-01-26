What do you think will be the reaction to the episode? Do you think friends and family will reach out, do you have any expectations for the feedback you're going to get from it?

Kiara: "I'm actually surprised that it's getting so much attention from my family and friends. I'm still really nervous for them to see it. I really don't know what their reaction will be. It may be positive, some people might have negative feelings, but hopefully people will see that we've been going through a lot more than what they've known. That the emotions are different than what they know, and if anything they'll have a better understanding of my dad's transition in general. Even if they don't like the show, they'll still get something out of it. Some kind of insight."



Kelden: "For me, I think that because my family is very faith, Christian based, we were brought up with very strict religion. It's been a conflict with my family, my cousins, and some of my aunts, as far as our faith and my transition. And I think for them, they didn't recognize just how much this is who I am as a person. Not just a phase I was going through, and not just a fad, not just something that was temporary. So with them seeing it, even seeing the previews, I'm starting to hear more in them that they understand. They understand that I'm Kelden, I'm their male cousin.



"And it's not so much of them shunning me now, because this isn't the way we were raised, or how we were taught. Now I'm able to be Kells, the man that I am, and they're seeing this in a different light. I'm still a good parent, I'm still a Christian, I'm still all of that. It's just, my gender changed. So, the show has taught my family, put it all in perspective, and they realized I'm not a bad person."