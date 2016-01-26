How did you want to introduce Jessie’s bulimia?

"Dude. It was so frustrating — like banging my head up against the wall. I didn’t want to make something like, here’s the problem, it becomes so big that it’s the only thing in my life, then you hit rock bottom, then you get better, then the credits roll. I was bulimic for over 10 years, but within that time I made fucking documentaries and went to Vietnam. I fell in love. I graduated from college. I also had this big, beautiful life. The eating disorder would manifest in all these different ways. I got sexually assaulted, and then the eating disorder sprung up. And then I would be fine, quote-unquote, for a couple of years, handling it. I really wanted to show this experience in a real way. I wanted to give this character a big, juicy, fucking complicated life."



I wanted to ask about the rape scene in the show...

"So you think it’s a rape? I've been asking people, because some people are like, 'Oh my god that rape is so horrible,' and some people are like, 'Hot sex!' I’m like, this is great."



I’m so surprised there's the other reaction.

"Everyone’s entitled to their opinion. I do want it to spark a larger conversation, but it was a rape. That’s how I filmed it, that’s how we wrote it. But obviously it was blurry. I’ve had sexual situations like that. For me, it really goes back to the body. A huge part of having this eating disorder is I was disconnected from my body. So getting into sexual situations where I can’t even feel myself in my body, but I’m so concerned about how I look, or what’s hanging out, or I’m just so filled with self- hatred I’m literally physically disconnected. So that is something we’re going to explore hopefully with more seasons of the show. But people that do think it’s hot sex, I would never be like, you’re wrong."