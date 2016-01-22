The duo dropped a new song this morning, aptly titled "White Privilege II." The song is a follow-up to a track titled "White Privilege" on Macklemore's solo album The Language of My World, released over a decade ago in 2005.
You've exploited and stolen the music, the moment/ The magic, the passion, the fashion, you toy with/ The culture was never yours to make better/ You're Miley, you're Elvis, you're Iggy Azalea/ You've heisted the magic / You've taken the drums and the accent you rap in/ Your brand of hip hop is so fascist and backwards that Grandmaster Flash is gonna slap you, you bastard.
Pretty heavy stuff, with some very pointed jabs. Macklemore is clearly ready to fuel some heated conversations about the song's lyrics and its subject.
The internet is currently wondering how exactly to digest the track. Or, regardless of the importance of the topic, if it's a even any good.
Let's take a look.
white people: after they listen to the new Macklemore track. pic.twitter.com/9tfJQlQHgK— niggy stardust (@wreckitrocketz) January 22, 2016
It feels like Macklemore looked up "white privilege" on urban dictionary and then wrote a song— golden goddess (@5_ftcute) January 22, 2016
Nothing says white privilege like Macklemore releasing a nine-minute song about Black Lives Matter— Mitchell Sunderland (@mitchsunderland) January 22, 2016
@lggysBae he shouldnt have spent the last 3 yrs having friendly convos and taking pictures together at events etc if those were his feelings— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 22, 2016
@NasMaraj No. Macklemore is getting shit because he's terrible no matter what the subject is,— TBoggs (@TBoAtl) January 22, 2016
If Macklemore feels that strongly, tell him to give back that Grammy to Kendrick— ⛏Cactus Daq⛏ (@DJKayyOhh) January 22, 2016
I'm leaping ahead of the argument cycle with this full Macklemore take https://t.co/YQV1Bynisl pic.twitter.com/i93pkFFdP7— Matt Bors (@MattBors) January 22, 2016
I'm not going to celebrate Macklemore for being a decent human being. Glad he notices his privilege. Next— ChampagnePetty (@__Dutch) January 22, 2016