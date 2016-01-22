The Craziest Twitter Reactions To Macklemore's New Song, "White Privilege II"

Morgan Baila
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis are back, and they want to talk to you about white privilege.

The duo dropped a new song this morning, aptly titled "White Privilege II." The song is a follow-up to a track titled "White Privilege" on Macklemore's solo album The Language of My World, released over a decade ago in 2005.

Video via YouTube.
Lewis and Macklemore joined musical forces in 2008, and together they've had a whole lot of success. In 2014, they won four Grammys: Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album, and Best Rap Performance. They've been flying pretty under-the-radar since then, apparently working on this nearly nine-minute-long musical journey that takes the listener through Black Lives Matter protests, conversations with Macklemore's fawning fans, and even a segment on burning some of his industry peers.

Video via YouTube.
In the 2005 version, Macklemore raps about Eminem's place in the world of rap, and now, in 2016 he raps this:

You've exploited and stolen the music, the moment/ The magic, the passion, the fashion, you toy with/ The culture was never yours to make better/ You're Miley, you're Elvis, you're Iggy Azalea/ You've heisted the magic / You've taken the drums and the accent you rap in/ Your brand of hip hop is so fascist and backwards that Grandmaster Flash is gonna slap you, you bastard.

Pretty heavy stuff, with some very pointed jabs. Macklemore is clearly ready to fuel some heated conversations about the song's lyrics and its subject.

The internet is currently wondering how exactly to digest the track. Or, regardless of the importance of the topic, if it's a even any good.

Let's take a look.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
