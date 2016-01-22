In the 2005 version, Macklemore raps about Eminem's place in the world of rap, and now, in 2016 he raps this:



You've exploited and stolen the music, the moment/ The magic, the passion, the fashion, you toy with/ The culture was never yours to make better/ You're Miley, you're Elvis, you're Iggy Azalea/ You've heisted the magic / You've taken the drums and the accent you rap in/ Your brand of hip hop is so fascist and backwards that Grandmaster Flash is gonna slap you, you bastard.



Pretty heavy stuff, with some very pointed jabs. Macklemore is clearly ready to fuel some heated conversations about the song's lyrics and its subject.



The internet is currently wondering how exactly to digest the track. Or, regardless of the importance of the topic, if it's a even any good.



Let's take a look.