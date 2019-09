I will never forget the career advice my high school math teacher gave us. While most of us dreamed of kickstarting our career by winning American Idol or Project Runway (this was 2005), he had more realistic advice to impart."Repeat after me: Actuarial Science."I remember his words being as alarming as they were succinct. I wasn't sure what I wanted to do when I grew up, but I planned for it to have as little to do with math as possible.Thankfully, these days, we don't have to rely on the well-meaning, but often misguided, advice of the older generation. Students and job seekers can instead reference Glassdoor to get a glimpse at what careers and companies might actually be a good fit for their skills and interests. And, as its 2016 list of best jobs in America reveals, there are plenty of options for every temperament and education level.The rankings, which take into account job satisfaction and median base salary, also include number of job openings. So if you've been thinking about becoming a nurse practitioner (base salary around $99,500), or a UX designer (job satisfaction: 4.3 out of 5), 2016 might be your year. Or maybe you'll want to be a QA manager, a job I'd never heard of until this list but discovered has a whopping 3,749 open positions across the country. And the number one job? Data scientists make a median base salary of $116,840. Not too shabby. So if you're looking for a career change (or maybe just wondering how your current gig stacks up), scroll down for the full list.Career Score: 4.2Number of Job Openings: 653Median Base Salary: $130,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4Career Score: 4.2Number of Job Openings: 2,516Median Base Salary: $76,900Career Opportunities Rating: 3.3Job Score: 4.2Number of Job Openings: 5,624Median Base Salary: $99,500Career Opportunities Rating: 3.1Job Score: 4.2Number of Job Openings: 1,054Median Base Salary: $78,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4Job Score: 4.2Number of Job Openings: 1,071Median Base Salary: $84,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4Job Score: 4.2Number of Job Openings: 1,160Median Base Salary: $69,548Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7Job Score: 4.3Number of Job Openings: 631Median Base Salary: $130,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7Job Score: 4.3Number of Job Openings: 863Median Base Salary: $91,800Career Opportunities Rating: 3.6 Business Development Manager

Job Score: 4.3Number of Job Openings: 2,906Median Base Salary: $80,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4Job Score: 4.3Number of Job Openings: 1,632Median Base Salary: $115,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.3Job Score: 4.4Number of Job Openings: 3,749Median Base Salary: $85,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4Job Score: 4.4Number of Job Openings: 2,560Median Base Salary: $90,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4Job Score: 4.4Number of Job Openings: 1,111Median Base Salary: $115,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.5Job Score: 4.4Number of Job Openings: 1,199Median Base Salary: $135,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4Job Score: 4.5Number of Job Openings: 982Median Base Salary: $105,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7Job Score: 4.5Number of Job Openings: 1,001Median Base Salary: $95,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.9Job Score: 4.5Number of Job Openings: 49,270Median Base Salary: $95,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.3Job Score: 4.5Number of Job Openings: 6,607Median Base Salary: $106,680Career Opportunities Rating: 3.3Job Score: 4.6Number of Job Openings: 3,364Median Base Salary: $97,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.5Job Score: 4.6Number of Job Openings: 3,468Median Base Salary: $85,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7Job Score: 4.6Number of Job Openings: 2,251Median Base Salary: $90,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8Job Score: 4.6Number of Job Openings: 1,356Median Base Salary: $125,000Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8Job Score: 4.6Number of Job Openings: 2,906Median Base Salary: $119,500Career Opportunities Rating: 3.5Job Score: 4.7Number of Job Openings: 1,574Median Base Salary: $108,00Career Opportunities Rating: 3.9Job Score: 4.7Number of Job Openings: 1,736Median Base Salary: $116,840Career Opportunities Rating: 4.1: Glassdoor’s 25 Best Jobs in America report identifies specific jobs with the highest overall Glassdoor Job Score. The Glassdoor Job Score is determined by weighting three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), career opportunities rating, and number of job openings. Results represent job titles that rate highly among all three categories. The Glassdoor Job Score is based on a 5-point scale (5.0=best job, 1.0=bad job). For a job title to be considered, it must receive at least 75 salary reports and at least 75 career opportunities ratings shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year (1/8/15-1/7/16). The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of 1/8/16. This report takes into account job title normalization that groups similar job titles.