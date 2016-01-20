I will never forget the career advice my high school math teacher gave us. While most of us dreamed of kickstarting our career by winning American Idol or Project Runway (this was 2005), he had more realistic advice to impart.
"Repeat after me: Actuarial Science."
I remember his words being as alarming as they were succinct. I wasn't sure what I wanted to do when I grew up, but I planned for it to have as little to do with math as possible.
Thankfully, these days, we don't have to rely on the well-meaning, but often misguided, advice of the older generation. Students and job seekers can instead reference Glassdoor to get a glimpse at what careers and companies might actually be a good fit for their skills and interests. And, as its 2016 list of best jobs in America reveals, there are plenty of options for every temperament and education level.
The rankings, which take into account job satisfaction and median base salary, also include number of job openings. So if you've been thinking about becoming a nurse practitioner (base salary around $99,500), or a UX designer (job satisfaction: 4.3 out of 5), 2016 might be your year. Or maybe you'll want to be a QA manager, a job I'd never heard of until this list but discovered has a whopping 3,749 open positions across the country. And the number one job? Data scientists make a median base salary of $116,840. Not too shabby. So if you're looking for a career change (or maybe just wondering how your current gig stacks up), scroll down for the full list.
25. Software Architect
Career Score: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 653
Median Base Salary: $130,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4
24. Electrical Engineer
Career Score: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 2,516
Median Base Salary: $76,900
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.3
23. Nurse Practitioner
Job Score: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 5,624
Median Base Salary: $99,500
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.1
22. Construction Superintendent
Job Score: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 1,054
Median Base Salary: $78,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4
21. Consultant
Job Score: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 1,071
Median Base Salary: $84,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4
20. Technical Account Manager
Job Score: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 1,160
Median Base Salary: $69,548
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7
19. Strategy Manager
Job Score: 4.3
Number of Job Openings: 631
Median Base Salary: $130,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7
18. UX Designer
Job Score: 4.3
Number of Job Openings: 863
Median Base Salary: $91,800
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.6
17. Business Development Manager
Job Score: 4.3
Number of Job Openings: 2,906
Median Base Salary: $80,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4
16. Finance Manager
Job Score: 4.3
Number of Job Openings: 1,632
Median Base Salary: $115,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.3
15. QA Manager
Job Score: 4.4
Number of Job Openings: 3,749
Median Base Salary: $85,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4
14. Marketing Manager
Job Score: 4.4
Number of Job Openings: 2,560
Median Base Salary: $90,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4
13. Product Marketing Manager
Job Score: 4.4
Number of Job Openings: 1,111
Median Base Salary: $115,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.5
12. Software Development Manager
Job Score: 4.4
Number of Job Openings: 1,199
Median Base Salary: $135,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4
11. Analytics Manager
Job Score: 4.5
Number of Job Openings: 982
Median Base Salary: $105,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7
10. Audit Manager
Job Score: 4.5
Number of Job Openings: 1,001
Median Base Salary: $95,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.9
9. Software Engineer
Job Score: 4.5
Number of Job Openings: 49,270
Median Base Salary: $95,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.3
8. Product Manager
Job Score: 4.5
Number of Job Openings: 6,607
Median Base Salary: $106,680
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.3
7. Physician Assistant
Job Score: 4.6
Number of Job Openings: 3,364
Median Base Salary: $97,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.5
6. HR Manager
Job Score: 4.6
Number of Job Openings: 3,468
Median Base Salary: $85,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7
5. Mobile Developer
Job Score: 4.6
Number of Job Openings: 2,251
Median Base Salary: $90,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8
4. Engagement Manager
Job Score: 4.6
Number of Job Openings: 1,356
Median Base Salary: $125,000
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8
3. Solutions Architect
Job Score: 4.6
Number of Job Openings: 2,906
Median Base Salary: $119,500
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.5
2. Tax Manager
Job Score: 4.7
Number of Job Openings: 1,574
Median Base Salary: $108,00
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.9
1. Data Scientist
Job Score: 4.7
Number of Job Openings: 1,736
Median Base Salary: $116,840
Career Opportunities Rating: 4.1
Methodology: Glassdoor’s 25 Best Jobs in America report identifies specific jobs with the highest overall Glassdoor Job Score. The Glassdoor Job Score is determined by weighting three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), career opportunities rating, and number of job openings. Results represent job titles that rate highly among all three categories. The Glassdoor Job Score is based on a 5-point scale (5.0=best job, 1.0=bad job). For a job title to be considered, it must receive at least 75 salary reports and at least 75 career opportunities ratings shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year (1/8/15-1/7/16). The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of 1/8/16. This report takes into account job title normalization that groups similar job titles.
