There's nothing crazy about what Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress Rachel Bloom had to say about Hollywood's treatment of women. In fact, it's so achingly spot-on you'll be cheering her on like you have been all awards season.
During an interview with HuffPost Live, the Golden Globe winner candidly talked about Hollywood's mistreatment of women and the unfair double standards they face in the spotlight.
"It's funny because women are praised for looking young," she told the outlet, adding, "It's like, 'Oh, at her age she looks so young!' Yet if it's found out that they had plastic surgery, it's, 'Oh, that phony bitch! She had plastic surgery!' It's like, well, what do you expect people to do if you're not going to give them parts when they have a crow's foot, and then they go and get Botox and you're like, 'Oh, why don't you just be yourself!'
While Bloom, 28, acknowledged that she hasn't experienced ageism yet, it didn't stop her from getting real about the contradictory message all women in her industry get.
"It's double talk and double standards," she said. "It's like, be honest, but don't be too honest. Look fresh-faced and young, but don't tell us how you got there. God forbid you have plastic surgery, even though we're telling you, 'Oh, you look old.' Be a career woman, but also why aren't you having kids? Are you some kind of cold shrew?"
Of course, this isn't the first time she’s spoken out about how difficult it is to be a woman in the public eye. As she explained to Seth Meyers during a visit to Late Night, some of the YouTube comments she gets have haunted her. "Some of them have been like, 'You should kill yourself, you're fat, you die,' just because I'm a woman," she told him.
Bloom may be relatively new to the fame game, but she's handling it like a pro and already speaking out about injustices. Kudos.
