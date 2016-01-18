Broad City is back for season 3, and from the looks of the show's trailer, it's ready to rumble.
The new teaser shows Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer going all Rocky on us with a training montage fit for a champion.
The two are taping up their hands, throwing punches, and smoking bowls to gear up for what Comedy Central is calling "the match of the century."
What is the match, you ask? Well, it's the two jumping rope together, side by side. They manage to get to 11, which is pretty impressive considering they're using the same rope.
According to Comedy Central, the new season, which begins on February 17, promises us more hilarious New York City adventures, including "a trip to the DMV, a rat in the apartment, going clubbing, taking on new job responsibilities, visiting Abbi’s dad, and new hookups."
Not to mention a cameo from Hillary Clinton.
