In every battle, there is a moment when the loyal must choose sides. For One Direction fans, the time may have come.
Late last night, the Twitter account Zayn Updates! posted a video of some music from former 1D-er Zayn Malik. Since his springtime departure from the group, Malik has been working on solo projects and getting into Twitter beefs with his old bandmates. In the video, though, he seems to have a new crew. The camera pans around the studio, showing a whole team working on the track.
UPDATE || Ray Angry who was in the studio with Jared Scharff were tracking for Zayn's song. pic.twitter.com/RtoxWUN418— Zayn Updates! (@OfficialWithZJM) January 16, 2016
Great minds think alike, apparently. Just a few hours later, his former bandmate, Liam Payne, also released a teaser snippet of his own on Instagram. In the video, Payne, who seems to be alone, lip-syncs to a new song and shows off a snazzy new hand tattoo as he gestures along. The caption reads, “Little Song I wrote for fun yesterday.”
It’s no secret that there’s been some bad blood between Malik and his former bandmates since he left the group, but we’re sure that the timing here is just incidental. Right, guys?
