To say marrying George Clooney changed Amal Clooney's life, is a bit of an understatement. Before her high-profile marriage, Clooney was a well-respected human rights lawyer. And after, she's a high profile human right's lawyer's whose every fashion move is now covered in the press.
But, in her first TV interview with NBC News, the typically press shy Clooney admitted that she has found her newfound celebrity to be a good thing — when it comes to helping the causes she cares about.
"I think it's wonderful celebrities would choose to spend their time or energy or, you know, the spotlight that they have to raise awareness about these causes," she said. "I don't really see myself in the same way because I'm still doing the same job that I used to do before."
Clooney is doing the same thing, but she knows that there are substantially more eyes on her thanks to her new last name.
"You know, I think there is a certain responsibility that — that comes with that," she said of being married to a celebrity. "And you know, I think I'm exercising it in an appropriate manner by continuing to do this kind of work and engaging with the media on issues that I think are important."
Even in this interview, Clooney didn't talk about her husband, but used her time to discuss the human rights violations going on in the Maldives. Specifically how her latest client, the former president, Mohamed Nasheed, is now a prisoner.
"Democracy is dead in the Maldives," Clooney said, noting that the area has the highest rate of recruitment of ISIS fighters. "Literally, if there were an election now there would be no one to run against the president. Every opposition leader is either behind bars or being pursued by the government through the courts."
