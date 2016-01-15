I Am Cait returns for its second season on March 6, and things are going to get emotional.



A new promo for Caitlyn Jenner's E! reality show sees the former Olympian tearing up when she renews her driver's license. (Hold the jokes, please, Ricky Gervais.) It seems it's hard for her to come to terms with letting Bruce Jenner go.



"Sometimes I feel like I've thrown old Bruce out the door," she cries. "Maybe he didn't deserve to be gone."



Jenner also parties with ex-wife Kris Jenner during Mardi Gras (awkward), and faces criticism from protestors and her own friends over her conservative political beliefs (even more awkward). Jenner tries to defend herself by pointing out that Hillary Clinton was once against gay marriage, but her friends don't seem to be buying it.



Another hot topic is whether or not Jenner considers herself to be a lesbian. Watch below to see her weigh in on dating women.



