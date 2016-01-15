Olivia Munn took on Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” for tonight’s episode of Lip Sync Battle. The X-Men: Apocalypse actress and model beat out comedian Kevin Hart for the winning spot.
Hart stage-dove during a raucous rendition of Onyx’s ’90s hip-hop classic, “Slam,” complete with a bouncing car (or half of one, at least). But it was Munn who won the night. Even though she was hit in the face by a stray microphone in a completely unscripted moment.
Fittingly, her performance featured members of her very own Girl Squad, true to T-Swift form. WWE wrestler Big Show and Charlotte McKinney, Chanel Iman, and Jaime King backed up a well-heeled Munn (love the metallic boots) with toy guns in hand.
As great as it is, we’re not convinced this tops the first episode of this season. After all, how can anyone beat Channing Tatum in drag as Beyoncé with Bey herself as a surprise guest star? Still, if this is any indication of what this season of LSB has in store, it should easily top the last.
Watch it for yourself below.
