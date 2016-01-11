When Ryan Seacrest got a hold of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum on the Golden Globes red carpet, he couldn't help bringing up the duo's viral appearance on Lip Sync Battle. Dewan-Tatum, of course, did a spectacular version of her husband's Magic Mike number to "Pony." But Tatum pulled out all the stops, bringing Beyoncé out onstage to join him for "Run the World (Girls)."
But it's not like Tatum got to hang with Bey to study her moves. "I met her pretty much looking like her on stage," Tatum said. "I hope to get to meet her one day not looking like her." So know this: Even Channing Tatum doesn't get to become instant BFFs with Beyoncé.
Tatum, who currently stars in The Hateful Eight, does admit that his wife should have had the upper hand. "I got beat fair and square, but I rigged it," he said. The two ended in a tie.
