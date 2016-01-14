A former Power Rangers star has been arrested for allegedly murdering his roommate.
Ricardo Medina, who starred in the TV series Power Rangers Samurai, has been charged with one count of murder, Variety reports. Medina allegedly stabbed his roommate, Josh Sutter, at his house in Palmdale, CA, on January 31, 2015.
Medina and Sutter were fighting verbally, when things turned physical, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. Medina reportedly used a sword to stab Sutter multiple times. They were arguing over Medina's girlfriend, whose name has not been released. Medina was initially taken in for the crime right after it occurred, but was not charged because he claimed it was self-defense.
Medina's bail could be as high as $1 million, and if he is found guilty, he could face prison time from 26 years to life.
He is set to be arraigned Tuesday, January 19 at the Antelope Valley Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Ricardo Medina, who starred in the TV series Power Rangers Samurai, has been charged with one count of murder, Variety reports. Medina allegedly stabbed his roommate, Josh Sutter, at his house in Palmdale, CA, on January 31, 2015.
Medina and Sutter were fighting verbally, when things turned physical, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. Medina reportedly used a sword to stab Sutter multiple times. They were arguing over Medina's girlfriend, whose name has not been released. Medina was initially taken in for the crime right after it occurred, but was not charged because he claimed it was self-defense.
Medina's bail could be as high as $1 million, and if he is found guilty, he could face prison time from 26 years to life.
He is set to be arraigned Tuesday, January 19 at the Antelope Valley Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Advertisement