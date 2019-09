It all starts with one koala kicking the other out of the tree. What a bully!There are plenty of trees and branches, but the kicked-out cub is very persistent to share the same trunk. The fighting is all in good fun, and part of growing up as a koala bear (kinda like a big sis picking on her siblings). If the sight of a koala usually just make you want to cuddle one, you now know to never, ever upset it if you get the chance.The video was uploaded by YouTube user Alicia Alexander , with the accompanying explanation:"This poor little koala is trying to stake out its own territory when it is kicked out of the tree by a big bully! This brave young koala desperately tries again. GOOD ENDING! The little koala won as it had claimed the the tree by nightfall... Welcome to a glimpse of what it is like living amongst a wild koala population during mating season! Mating and territory fighting is a regular occurrence during this time of season, and their sounds are terrifying! I felt so sorry for this poor bubba, it was heartbreaking to watch and so hard to not to go comfort it; I try not to interfere where possible. Must be some pretty tasty gum leaves up that tree!"