If you thought a noisy baby at a restaurant was bad, then brace yourself for a baby koala bear's temper tantrum. It's like nails on a chalkboard. But the video has a happy ending, don't worry!
It all starts with one koala kicking the other out of the tree. What a bully!
There are plenty of trees and branches, but the kicked-out cub is very persistent to share the same trunk. The fighting is all in good fun, and part of growing up as a koala bear (kinda like a big sis picking on her siblings). If the sight of a koala usually just make you want to cuddle one, you now know to never, ever upset it if you get the chance.
The video was uploaded by YouTube user Alicia Alexander, with the accompanying explanation:
"This poor little koala is trying to stake out its own territory when it is kicked out of the tree by a big bully! This brave young koala desperately tries again. GOOD ENDING! The little koala won as it had claimed the the tree by nightfall... Welcome to a glimpse of what it is like living amongst a wild koala population during mating season! Mating and territory fighting is a regular occurrence during this time of season, and their sounds are terrifying! I felt so sorry for this poor bubba, it was heartbreaking to watch and so hard to not to go comfort it; I try not to interfere where possible. Must be some pretty tasty gum leaves up that tree!"
