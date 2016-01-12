Only one of her five daughters appears to be single (hi, Kourtney), but that won't stop momager Kris Jenner from having her way.
The reality star was a guest on The Bachelor Live yesterday, and fielded a question about which one of her daughters she'd like to see on The Bachelor. Let's all pretend for a moment that Kylie and Kim would settle for a single rose when their real-life partners present them with luxury cars and entire walls of flowers. And hasn't Kendall already more or less landed the biggest bachelor of them all, Harry Styles?
Jenner's not totally opposed to the idea, though.
“It would be who could I talk into it,” she mused about the possibility of merging reality TV's biggest players. “It’s like when Rob was on Dancing with the Stars.”
She added, "I don't know. I would say, like, one of the younger ones, but Kendall wouldn't go for it. I don't know. I could talk them into it, though."
Don't be silly, Kris. Kourtney Kardashian should obviously be the next Bachelorette, though we're not sure we could wait until the final weeks for the home visits to roll around. Alternatively, let's make Rob the Bachelor, because, well, we miss him.
