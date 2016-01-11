Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Katy Perry Wore A Bumpit To The Golden Globes

Katy Perry and Jennifer Lawrence shared a moment on the Golden Globes red carpet that could have been sponsored by As Seen on TV.
When Perry stopped to speak with Ryan Seacrest on E! she talked about tweeting her love for the movie Joy. Lo and behold, the movie's director, David O'Russell and the film's star, Lawrence was right there to hear the compliment.
The two women then shared some words about Perry's voluminous hair, which the singer admitted was defying gravity thanks to a Bumpit. You know, the As Seen On TV product that helps you "bump it up."
To make sure this was true, Lawrence gave it a pat and exclaimed, "Yes, you are."
"It's like a loaf of bread for later," Perry explained.
Perry then let Lawrence know she had seen Joy in Santa Barbara sitting alone wearing a pair of pink Victoria's Secret sweatpants. "This is a sad story," Lawrence said.
After the movie, Perry said she thought, "I can make it in the world. You inspired me!"
But Lawrence wasn't quite sure she agreed. "Oh honey, you already made it."
