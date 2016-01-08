As far as we are concerned, there are two kinds of people in the world: those who flip back and forth between the Super Bowl and the Puppy Bowl, and those who don't. We're not saying the former group is better but... Okay, that's exactly what we're saying. How can anyone resist puppies playing football/mostly just rolling around on astroturf?!
We certainly can't — which is why we're already tracking which canines made the team cut this year. Brace yourselves, fans. The dogs are as adorable as ever.
But of the 49 fluffy footballers, which ones will stand out as all-stars? While it was tough to narrow the group down to our top 10 picks, somehow we managed. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't check out the whole bunch before the games begin!
