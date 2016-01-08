This Creepy & Sexist Commercial Ruins This Awesome New Product

Um, why? Why does that have anything to do with the product?



And he does just that. He starts conversations with random groups of women, and then feeds them a pick-up line (via the white ili translator) and waits for their response. Most girls giggle and pay more attention to the device he's talking through than to him. One runs away, quite literally. Another smacks him away with her purse. He laughs each rejection off.



One girl does kiss him, right at the end. But it just doesn't look right. He picks her up and holds onto her shoulders as he goes in for the kiss as she looks around hesitantly, then whispers, "No one's looking." Why so creepy, Creepy Dean?

