Meanwhile, new season 20 front-runner Olivia’s Mouth swallows that bitch Caila’s one-on-one date card whole, along with all the apples and all the roses in California. The only thing it can’t gulp down is the delicacy it craves most: the camera’s exclusive attention with an optional side of Ben. Not today, Olivia’s Mouth. Soon. Too soon.But first, how about some much-welcome — not to mention financially beneficial — diversity on The Bachelor? Ice Cube and Kevin Hart are here to promote Ride Along 2. I’ll let Ben explain the details: “Ice Cube has done everything from acting to rap.” Amazing. Thank you Ben, I had no idea. The movie stars put Caila to the ultimate test: Can she roll with this cheapo double date/corporate obligation like it’s the best time she’s ever had? Hell yeah she can! Caila somehow maintains perfect windswept hair and a lighthearted attitude as their crowded convertible blazes down the freeway. She giggles through a shady liquor store stop. She eagerly contracts whatever deadly disease is living in that hot tub from the ‘90s. And finally, she gets Ben all to herself and they’re able to connect for all the right reasons (she’s looking for a complement; he’ll do anything anyone says) over these giant burgers or whatever that they don’t even eat. Their lack of attention to dinner stresses me out almost as much as the idea of Caila staying too long in a previous relationship because she’d randomly met the guy on a plane so, like, how could they not stay together forever? But her life is not just some fairy tale, not anymore. It’s a reality show. She’s moved on.“It seems like she’d be a really good wife and a really good friend,” says the Bachelor, basically rushing himself into the same ultimately untenable situation Caila has just described. Somehow it works, for now. Ben weeps softly as Amos Lee serenades the couple in a private concert. They slow-dance, sort of, on a pile of rugs and Caila miraculously doesn’t trip. Oh jeez. He’s singing. Shut it down. She’s gonna win.Not so fast, says Olivia’s Mouth, which along with her body and manipulative mojo are full-blast “WINNING!” no matter what life sets out for them to conquer/eat alive. Today’s challenge: a group date in Dr. Love’s lab, a decidedly evil lair high above the city. Ben’s own software was developed here, most likely. It’s a totally legit lab, full of scientific wonders like treadmills. The ladies sweat it out while Ben lurks nearby, making disturbing queries like “Are you excited for me to smell you?” to zero response. Then, blindfolded, he sniffs their necks and reproductive regions (sadly this is not a joke; duh, it’s a test) and announces his gotta-be-accurate evaluations of their scents: “Beachy. Flowery. Very Sweet.” Mmm, sounds pretty good so far...“Sour.” Whoa. Hold up. Thanks to this one relatively innocent glitch from Ben, poor Samantha the soon-to-be-lawyer now must go through the rest of her life known as the sour-smelling one from The Bachelor. Can you even imagine the trauma? I don’t think I can! Obviously, Olivia’s Mouth gobbles up this intel like a discounted hot tub full of Chinese food, then spews it back into Samantha’s face to remind her of the WRETCHED STENCH she continuously emits into the world. Good God. Sour! Of all the words. This is a tragedy.Olivia easily wins the overall compatibility challenge and, later on, the Group Date Rose — though I’d counter that Emily and Haley (job title: “ Twins ”) talking over each other while attempting to explain just how dumb they are is a victory in itself. At the next night’s pre-Rose Ceremony cocktail party, Olivia continues to monopolize Ben’s time, which really sets Lace and her alter-egos off. The tension rises but — unlike Ben’s volcano — does not exactly erupt when one of the Laces takes Olivia aside and lets the camera crew ride along on the exclusive conversations each woman has with herself.