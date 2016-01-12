

Though they’re both crazy, it is technically impossible, at least in this particular moment, for Olivia’s power trip and Lace’s insecurity to find common ground. (Just trust me. It’s science.)



Ben floats around scattering random thanks-for-being-here prizes to the ladies he’s been unintentionally ignoring: There’s a printed photo of his first meeting with Lauren B. (she kind of digs it), a blue ribbon for volcanic exploration for Lauren H. (she’s THRILLED!), and a barrette-making station for Amanda, who’d told Ben about her two young daughters at the group date the night before. “This is about us, but they’re involved too, now,” Ben says. It’s the most thoughtful thing anyone’s ever done for Amanda, and indeed one of the most ingenious moves in Bachelor history. But what will happen when Amanda doesn’t win and her daughters refuse to stop wearing their special made-on-TV barrettes? Ha, I’m just kidding. We all know those rosettes will snap off within a week.



At the Rose Ceremony, one of Ben’s picks, “LB,” just straight up escapes because this high school shit is way too much for her and she’s a real person with a real name we’ll never know. A tip of my wine glass goes to the mysterious Oklahoma introvert I genuinely had not noticed was there. Instead, Jennifer the Olivia Munn lookalike gets the extra pity rose — the pair had shared shared a nice slurpy smooch on the basketball terrace and besides, their names rhyme. It’s all very scientific and impossible to explain (to twins).



So it’s goodbye to Jackie the small-mouthed, Mandi the flosser, and Samantha the sour. And this elaborate, vaguely dental nightmare comes to a close… until next week!

