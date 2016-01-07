You Need These New Milano Flavors

There’s a new sheriff in Flavortown. Well, there are three new sheriffs and they’re all flavors of Pepperidge Farm’s classic Milano cookie.
The Impulsive Buy found three new flavors of the Milano at Target: mocha chocolate, banana chocolate, and salted caramel chocolate. Those sound… well, they sound really really good.
The salted caramel and mocha chocolate seem like sure winners. Combining salt, caramel, and chocolate has never ever been wrong. And mocha, don’t even get us started. Where would we be without our daily ten cups of coffee?
The banana seems a little hinky. When was the last time you had a good banana-flavored anything? (Note: A banana-flavored banana does not count.)
Just our luck: Mocha and salted caramel are Target-exclusive through the end of January while banana is offered nationwide.
Good luck with those New Year's’ resolutions!
The Impulsive Buy found three new flavors of the Milano at Target: mocha chocolate, banana chocolate, and salted caramel chocolate. Those sound… well, they sound really really good.
The salted caramel and mocha chocolate seem like sure winners. Combining salt, caramel, and chocolate has never ever been wrong. And mocha, don’t even get us started. Where would we be without our daily ten cups of coffee?
The banana seems a little hinky. When was the last time you had a good banana-flavored anything? (Note: A banana-flavored banana does not count.)
Just our luck: Mocha and salted caramel are Target-exclusive through the end of January while banana is offered nationwide.
Good luck with those New Year's’ resolutions!
Advertisement