Kristen Stewart is known for a lot of things. Her porcelain-flawless skin, her ability to read Twilight dialog without giggling, and her shockingly great performance in Adventureland.



Expressiveness, however, has never been her strong suit. That might explain her very poor performance in “The Whisper Game,” a lipreading segment on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.



Fallon nailed his two — “How much would could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood” and “all right, all right, all right” — but Stewart had a little more trouble with hers. We won’t spoil the clip other than to say Stewart hates losing and loves cursing about it.



One would think that after all those years of screaming Twi-hards that she would be good at reading lips. That is, um, not the case.



The only thing missing from this clip is: What songs are they listening to? If there are any body language experts that can tell us based on Fallon’s dancing style, we’d love to know. Anything that can make Stewart crack a smile is worth hearing.



