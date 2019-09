Let's get this out of the way — no one really likes the sound of their alarm in the morning. There is, however, a spectrum when it comes to how we each deal with our daily wake-up call. According to Shape, the way we wake up can imply much more about our quality of sleep (and health in general) than we expect.Related: Is It Better To Sleep In Or Work Out?

Above all else, banish your snooze button, urges Daniel A. Barone, MD, at the Center for Sleep Medicine at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center. "It takes about an hour to wake up slowly, in terms of your brain's neurotransmitters," Dr. Barone says. "If you interrupt that process, the neurotransmitters reset." If your alarm goes off at 7 a.m., but you hit the snooze button half a dozen times, "[you'll] feel very groggy and out of it" by the time you actually get up. If you really need that extra 10 (or 20, or 30) minutes, just set your alarm for that time.