These Are The Most Popular Trader Joe's Products Of 2015

Zoe Bain
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
If you're a Trader Joe's obsessive like I am, you know that every year the chain puts out a list of its most popular products. And folks, the list for 2015 has officially arrived. Customers voted on their favorite products in a bunch of different categories back in November. Then, TJ's tallied up the votes, and the most popular grocery items reign supreme.

This year, some of the winners are items we buy every time we shop. Others are, well, a little more surprising. Based on the results, it seems that organic products are important to a lot of Trader Joe's shoppers. Personally, we're not sure we would pick those before some of the more cult-fave runners-up; organic ketchup just shouldn't trump Sriracha and Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce in our book.

Check out the winners and runners up ahead and let us know what you think in the comments!
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
Favorite Bakery Item: Sourdough Bread

Runners-up:
Almond Kringle
Chocolate Babka
Soft Pretzel Stick
Ciabatta Rolls
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
Favorite Candy: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Runners-up:
Sea Salt & Turbinado Sugar Dark Chocolate Almonds
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Mini Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
English Toffee
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
Favorite Overall: Speculoos Cookie Butter

Runners-up:
Mandarin Orange Chicken
The Trader Joe's Crew
Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese
Unexpected Cheddar Cheese
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
Favorite Frozen Item: Mandarin Orange Chicken

Runners-up:
Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese
4 Chocolate Croissants
Extra Fine French Green Beans
Chicken Tikka Masala
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
Favorite Produce: Bananas

Runners-up:
Avocados
Honey Crisp Apples
Brussels Sprouts
Haricots Verts
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
Favorite Salad: Organic Arugula

Runners-up:
Baby Spinach
Butter Lettuce
Caesar Salad Kit
Harvest Blend with Baby Kale, Pumpkin Seeds, Pumpkin Cornbread Croutons & Pumpkin Vinaigrette
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
Favorite Condiment: Organic Ketchup

Runners-up:
Green Dragon Hot Sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce
Sriracha and Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce
Dijon Mustard with White Wine
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
Favorite Pumpkin Item: Organic Pumpkin

Runners-up:
Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix
Pumpkin Butter
Pumpkin Pancake and Waffle Mix
Pumpkin Ice Cream
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
Favorite Cheese: Unexpected Cheddar

Runners-up:
Double Cream Brie
Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions
Creamy Toscano Cheese Soaked in Syrah
Cranberry Chevre
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
Favorite Beverage: Spiced Cider

Runners-up:
Charles Shaw Wines
Non-Dairy Almond Beverage
Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
Winter Wassail
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
Favorite Snack: World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs

Runners-up:
Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips
Organic Corn Chip Dippers
Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels
Olive Oil Popcorn
Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's
Favorite Meat/Meatless Item: Soy Chorizo

Runners-up:
Chicken Sausage (all varieties)
Uncured Apple Smoked Bacon
Meatless Meatballs
Traditional Carnitas
