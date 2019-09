Jennifer Lawrence is everywhere right now, and we don't mind it one bit. But the actress herself, on the other hand, could use a day or two off."I think that we should be allowed time off [from being famous]…." Lawrence told Glamour during an interview for her February cover. "Three months. ‘Oh, it’s my three months off. You can’t photograph me.’"Though, fear not: Lawrence’s dedication to her job is too strong for that to happen. She admitted that she was addicted to acting, and has been since she started her career: "I still have that feeling from being a teenager: ‘I’m good at this, and I like this.’ So I want to keep doing it, because it makes me feel good about myself.”In the interview with the magazine's editor-in-chief, Cindi Leive, J Lawr touched on her current style — "slutty power lesbian" — and her crew of close female friends including actress Emma Stone , singer Adele , and of course, screenwriting partner, comedian Amy Schumer.