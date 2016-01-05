Jennifer Lawrence is everywhere right now, and we don't mind it one bit. But the actress herself, on the other hand, could use a day or two off.
"I think that we should be allowed time off [from being famous]…." Lawrence told Glamour during an interview for her February cover. "Three months. ‘Oh, it’s my three months off. You can’t photograph me.’"
Though, fear not: Lawrence’s dedication to her job is too strong for that to happen. She admitted that she was addicted to acting, and has been since she started her career: "I still have that feeling from being a teenager: ‘I’m good at this, and I like this.’ So I want to keep doing it, because it makes me feel good about myself.”
In the interview with the magazine's editor-in-chief, Cindi Leive, J Lawr touched on her current style — "slutty power lesbian" — and her crew of close female friends including actress Emma Stone, singer Adele, and of course, screenwriting partner, comedian Amy Schumer.
“It’s so weird; I don’t like new people. But these two women—and Amy—they’re really lovely. And they’re so normal. I feel like I’m hanging out with my friends—my friends that don’t give a f--k about what I do.… Amy’s always wanted to live on Martha’s Vineyard, and we saw this house, and we’re like, ‘This is where we’re gonna Grey Gardens, and we’re gonna grow old and crazy together.’ That’s our life plan.”
The current face of Dior also said she won't be seen on the red carpet in anything with "a lot of embroidery" or anything that covers too much of her figure. "I've got tits and an ass," she said. "I have to show the lumps. If you have boobs, you have to show, like, ‘These are boobs. This isn’t cellulite.’ Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”
And, there's also nothing wrong with being happily, and comfortably single the Oscar-winning actress said. "I’ll find a guy attractive maybe once a year," she told the magazine. "But I’m not a lonely person. Me not dating someone is not a lack of anything in any way. I feel completely fulfilled."
Read the rest of the cover star's interview in Glamour's February issue, which hits newsstands January 12.
