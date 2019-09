Although Howard registered Wings Hawaii in 2003, it wasn’t until 2007 that the business partners opened their first store, in a former waste station, with another partner, Becky Dosh. (Dosh has since left the company, but mermaid-centric designs are still a prominent Wings Hawaii design motif.) Wings Hawaii now sews some of its garments on Oahu, and within the last year has begun to integrate outside brands, like Toms sunglasses, into their store.Howard and Torres now employ 10 young women, between the retail shop and the studio. “We’re a powerhouse of women,” says Torres. And that’s just the beginning. Howard and Torres are now seeking outside investors, with hopes of expanding. On their to-do list: making hand-printed fabrics on a larger scale, continuing to create the jewelry and clothing in Hawaii, and growing their wholesale business.Most of all, they have custom built an environment in which they, and the people who work with them, can thrive. “Sam and Melody provide this space for me, and the girls who work with us, to just get up and do it. It’s not a far off dream, it’s action. If I want to paint waves on some reclaimed wood or make a dress, the studio is right there,” says Taylor Binda, one of Wings Hawaii’s shop and studio employees. “They encourage me.” Or, as Torres put it, “It’s like my family always told me: Be careful what you ask for, you just may get it.”Read more about what makes Maui, Hawaii so special in R29's The Places Every Woman Should Visit In 2016