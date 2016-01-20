A balmy late summer wind blows through the front doors of Wings Hawaii, a clothing and lifestyle boutique in the quaint town of Pa’ia on the island of Maui. Pops of bright color from striped patterned shorts fill the 500-square-foot space behind the building’s mint green facade. Handmade silver jewelry glitters as Samantha Howard cheerily restocks a shelf of handsewn shirts.



“Come in, come in,” she beckons with a warm smile, “there are pretty things inside.”



Nobody who knows Howard would call her decision-making process linear. Before graduating from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, the 34-year-old native of Venice, CA, changed her major five times before settling on art with an emphasis in sculpture. Some would view her vacillation as impractical, but Howard insists that every turn led her to discover an uncharted piece of herself. Ultimately, she evolved from an indecisive student to a nascent entrepreneur.



Wings Hawaii, which began as a school project, has morphed into a full-blown business, complete with a design studio blocks away.



Howard has been sewing she was five years old. At college, she pulled out her familiar Singer sewing machine and stitched together shirts at her dormitory desk that she thought epitomized her friends’ personalities. Along with each bespoke shirt came a swatch and an order form. For $20, anyone could get a custom shirt, and that’s how her first business venture, Ho’a Aloha, which means girlfriends in Hawaiian, was born.

