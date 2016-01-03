Movie fans are finally getting a sneak peek at the latest Disney movie, Moana, which features the first Polynesian Disney princess. But this first look may just grab your attention for what it doesn't reveal.
In this 30-second teaser, we finally get to see the spirited teenager who sails the Pacific Ocean to "explore what's beyond the horizon" in action. Well, a little action. We also get a closer look at the demigod Maui, who just so happens to be voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Like The Rock, Maui seems to be a big guy who is very light on his feet.
Unfortunately, we don't get to hear Auli'i Cravalho, the 14-year-old Native Hawaiian who lends her voice to the titular character. Nor do we get to hear The Rock belt out any tunes written by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, who lent his songwriting skills to the movie.
Luckily, you won't have to wait too long to see either of those things. The film — the first Disney animated movie to feature a woman of color since Tiana of The Princess and the Frog — hits theaters on November 23.
