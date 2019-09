Why does this pairing of a thespian like Franco and a cheesy TV movie have us so excited? Well, for one, Franco has a love and respect for the unintentionally hilarious cult darlings, as evident by his upcoming film The Disaster Artist , which chronicles the best worst movie ever, The Room.And there's a good chance the current younger generation is unfamiliar with Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? (for shame!). Franco could help introduce the film to millenials, all while (hopefully) staying true to the original, and the fans who worshipped it on their taped VHS.As Vulture notes, the original scored big ratings and repeated viewings for years to come. As gloriously dated as it may be now, if Franco and company stay true to its perfectly tacky spirit, a new (and possibly improved?) Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? could restore our faith in remakes.