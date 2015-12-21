Remakes are everywhere these days, and more often than not, it's a terrible idea. See: the mistake-in-the-making Memento reboot.
But sometimes, it's a downright brilliant idea. See: the reports that James Franco may be remaking the campy 1996 TV movie classic Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?
According to Vulture, Franco is "partnering with Lifetime and producer Sony Pictures Television for a remake of [Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?], which starred Tori Spelling as an innocent college coed whose seemingly wholesome boyfriend (Ivan Sergei) may actually be [cue dramatic music] a murderer."
WhileVulture adds that neither Lifetime nor Sony are commenting on the casting, a source close to the production says that Spelling, "will appear in the new MMISWD, almost certainly playing the titular mother." Consider our night of love-to-hate watching and live-tweeting booked.
Why does this pairing of a thespian like Franco and a cheesy TV movie have us so excited? Well, for one, Franco has a love and respect for the unintentionally hilarious cult darlings, as evident by his upcoming film The Disaster Artist, which chronicles the best worst movie ever, The Room.
And there's a good chance the current younger generation is unfamiliar with Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? (for shame!). Franco could help introduce the film to millenials, all while (hopefully) staying true to the original, and the fans who worshipped it on their taped VHS.
As Vulture notes, the original scored big ratings and repeated viewings for years to come. As gloriously dated as it may be now, if Franco and company stay true to its perfectly tacky spirit, a new (and possibly improved?) Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? could restore our faith in remakes.
