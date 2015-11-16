According to The Hollywood Reporter, the groundbreaking 2000 film — which Nolan wrote and directed, and starred Guy Pearce as a man with amnesia trying to piece together the murder of his wife (played by Jorja Fox, pictured with Pearce and Nolan) — is being remade. Let's try and figure this one out together, shall we?
The Oscar-nominated original used a clever and mind-bending storytelling device, in which our protagonist's journey is told chronologically in black-and-white and then in reverse in color. This one-of-a-kind conceit allowed moviegoers to go on an entirely new journey and try to piece together the mystery themselves. In other words, it's damn-near perfect filmmaking, and trying to do it again is really kind of pointless.
Monika Barcadi, who co-heads AMBI Pictures, which will redo Memento, said in a statement that the new version will "stay true to Christopher Nolan’s vision and deliver a memorable movie that is every bit as edgy, iconic, and award-worthy as the original." But again, why bother? The original still holds up today, and it took moviegoers by surprise back in 2000 because we'd never seen anything like it before. We've seen it now, so we know exactly what to expect. Where's the thrill in that?
There's no word on who will direct, write, or star in the new Memento (whose original cast also included the likes of characters actors such as Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano), but it's safe to say they have some pretty big shoes to fill. If they can only remember where they put said shoes.
Fans of the film on Twitter certainly didn't forget to voice their confusion over the remake, as evident by these hilarious and spot-on observations about the blasphemous news.
I look forward to the Memento remakers discovering just how rabid Christopher Nolan fanboys can be. I'm going to need popcorn.— Helen O'Hara (@HelenLOHara) November 16, 2015
Forget Memento. When are we getting a remake of that Total Recall remake?— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) November 16, 2015
Oh hey the people remaking MEMENTO also have the rights to DONNIE DARKO, in case your day needed more bad news.— Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) November 16, 2015
Really? A remake of "Memento"? What was wrong with the original? Anything? No? OK, how about you come up with an original idea then?— Brendan C. Hall (@BHallESPN) November 16, 2015
Oh god... they're gonna try and make Memento a franchise, aren't they?— Merrill Barr (@MerrillBarr) November 16, 2015
Memento is a nearly perfect film built on a very fragile premise. It shouldn’t have worked, but it did. https://t.co/GxkYqcwVCk— Ashley Lynch (@ashleylynch) November 16, 2015
SERIOUSLY DON'T EVEN TRY AND SAY THAT YOU WANT TO BRING MEMENTO TO A NEW GENERATION. THEY CAN BUY THE MOVIE!! IT DOESN'T NEED TO BE REMADE— Schini (@YbborSchini) November 16, 2015
Maybe it was a typo and they're remaking those Mentos ads. That would be great.— Amos Posner (@AmosPosner) November 16, 2015
A new rendition of #Memento is on the way because they forgot they made one already.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) November 16, 2015