Why On Earth Would Anyone Attempt To Remake The Classic Thriller Memento?

Aly Semigran
BEI/REX Shutterstock
We're going to chalk this one up to someone having severe memory problems, because when has redoing a classic, genre-defining film ever been a successful endeavor? (See: the epic misfires that were the reboots of Oldboy and Psycho.) The latest to join the list of "Huh, but why?!" unnecessary movie remakes is that of Christopher Nolan's classic psychological-mystery neo-noir thriller Memento.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the groundbreaking 2000 film — which Nolan wrote and directed, and starred Guy Pearce as a man with amnesia trying to piece together the murder of his wife (played by Jorja Fox, pictured with Pearce and Nolan) — is being remade. Let's try and figure this one out together, shall we?

The Oscar-nominated original used a clever and mind-bending storytelling device, in which our protagonist's journey is told chronologically in black-and-white and then in reverse in color. This one-of-a-kind conceit allowed moviegoers to go on an entirely new journey and try to piece together the mystery themselves. In other words, it's damn-near perfect filmmaking, and trying to do it again is really kind of pointless.

Monika Barcadi, who co-heads AMBI Pictures, which will redo Memento, said in a statement that the new version will "stay true to Christopher Nolan’s vision and deliver a memorable movie that is every bit as edgy, iconic, and award-worthy as the original." But again, why bother? The original still holds up today, and it took moviegoers by surprise back in 2000 because we'd never seen anything like it before. We've seen it now, so we know exactly what to expect. Where's the thrill in that?

There's no word on who will direct, write, or star in the new Memento (whose original cast also included the likes of characters actors such as Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano), but it's safe to say they have some pretty big shoes to fill. If they can only remember where they put said shoes.

Fans of the film on Twitter certainly didn't forget to voice their confusion over the remake, as evident by these hilarious and spot-on observations about the blasphemous news.

