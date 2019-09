Another issue is the lack of transparency about where the cacao beans come from now. While the bars used to state the beans' origins on the package, such as the Dominican Republic or Trinidad, they no longer include such information. That would be a potential problem if Mast Brothers was sourcing its beans from places such as West Africa, where practices of rainforest clearing and child labor are the norm. The Mast Brothers statement does not directly address this issue, but says, "We are steadfast in our guiding principles of simplicity, honesty, connection, innovation, love and respect. We are proud of our sourcing, our process, our employees and our incredible partnerships."These sourcing and melting controversies may seem complex for those of us who aren't professional chocolate connoisseurs. However, it is worth noting that, as described on The Hustle, experts don't rate the taste of Mast Brothers bars particularly high . Is the consumer paying $10 for ethically sourced, artisanal chocolate? Is the consumer paying $10 for fabulously delicious chocolate? Why doesn't the consumer just pick up a bar of Hershey's and call it a day?In the end, chocolate is a matter of taste and price tags mean more to some people than others. The consumer will decide if Mast Brothers survives this controversy. The food industry — particularly the artisanal and craft food scene — insists that purveyors be transparent about their products.