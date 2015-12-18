Yep, This Basically Proves Jon Snow Is Still Alive

Is Jon Snow as dead as Ned Stark? Is he still secretly kicking it while Game of Thrones fans lose their minds? Can the next season just hurry up and start already? We know nothing, Jon Snow.
While the fate of Jon Snow is still up in the air, his alter ego Kit Harington's whereabouts are known. The British actor was spied hanging out at the GoT season 6 wrap party on December 12. That's a pretty strange thing to do if you're not on the show, especially considering the party was held in Belfast, Ireland.
Here's the photographic proof that something may be afoot. Good work, guys.
Kit Harington at the Game of Thrones Season 6 Wrap Party - Ulster Museum, Belfast. pic.twitter.com/W00huD0eSy— Kit Harington (@HaringtonFan) December 17, 2015
HBO could of course put us out of our misery and just let us know one way or the other. Consider us well and truly tortured.
