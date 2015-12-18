The residents of Stars Hollow will soon be shaking things up with a little sexy time.
TVLine's Michael Ausiello has prophesied that the Gilmore Girls revival on Netflix will see a new love interest for one of the four main characters. Those would be Rory, Lorelai, Luke, and Emily. Apparently, the Gilmore matriarch is on the market since the death of Grandpa Gilmore; actor Edward Herrmann died last year.
The status of Luke and Lorelai's relationship is unclear, and a new romance for either of them would definitely complicate matters. Our money is on Rory, whose love life has always made for good story lines. Maybe she's about to settle down with someone new when Logan, Jess, or Dean shows up to win her back? Please let Alexis Bledel's real-life husband, Vincent "Pete Campbell" Kartheiser, play the lucky guy.
Now we just need Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) to swing by the old neighborhood.
