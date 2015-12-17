She's back, baby! And she wants us all to have a happy holiday. Amanda Bynes just tweeted her way back into our lives. In her first tweet since August, the She's the Man star reveals a lot.
A. She can slay a soft smile.
B. She is into pastel coffin-shaped nails.
C. She has maintained a very blonde 'do.
D. She is best friends with her makeup artist, Troy Jensen.
And — most important —
E. She is alive.
Me and my bestie @itstroyjensen! Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/p4OsMBWL1a— amanda bynes (@amandabynes) December 17, 2015
We know you've had a rough couple years, Mandy, and you may have tweeted that you thought you were Britney Spears this time last year…
But we are ready for your big comeback now. Anyone else praying for an Amanda Show reboot? Bring out the dancing lobsters!
