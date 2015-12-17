Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli was arrested on Wednesday on charges of tax evasion. After an undercover investigation in Israel, authorities visited Refaeli's mother's home and proceeded to arrest them both. The charges accuse the model of failing to claim a lot of her income, the Agence-France-Presse reports. How much, you ask? "Dozens of millions of shekels," according to a statement released by Israel's Tax Authority.
The investigation revealed that Refaeli had been registering luxury apartment rentals under her mother's and brother's names to avoid paying taxes on the properties. The claim also says Refaeli received free luxury cars — a Range Rover and a Lexus — in addition to other "benefits," and "celebrity discounts," amounting to well over $250,000. She was questioned all day Wednesday by the Tax Authority and was released on bail Thursday. She and her mother had to surrender their passports and are not allowed to leave the country for the next 180 days.
Refaeli made news earlier this year for her marriage to Israeli billionaire Adi Ezra, and she previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio.
Refaeli denies committing any offense, the BBC reports.
The investigation revealed that Refaeli had been registering luxury apartment rentals under her mother's and brother's names to avoid paying taxes on the properties. The claim also says Refaeli received free luxury cars — a Range Rover and a Lexus — in addition to other "benefits," and "celebrity discounts," amounting to well over $250,000. She was questioned all day Wednesday by the Tax Authority and was released on bail Thursday. She and her mother had to surrender their passports and are not allowed to leave the country for the next 180 days.
Refaeli made news earlier this year for her marriage to Israeli billionaire Adi Ezra, and she previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio.
Refaeli denies committing any offense, the BBC reports.
Advertisement