Recovery Road, a new ABC family show (though by the time it airs, the channel will be called Freeform), has cast your favorite Mean Girls actor. No, it's not Aaron Samuels or Kevin G (to each her own, though). It's none other than Daniel Franzese, who played Damien — the best "Beautiful" cover singer, ever. Franzese has done some notable TV work over the last few years, including a long arc on the HBO show Looking, but this role marks his return to teen entertainment.
Franzese will be playing a patient at the recovery center where protagonist Maddie (played by Jessica Sula) finds herself after a binge-drinking incident. The show is based on the young adult novel by the same name by Blake Nelson. And Franzese isn't the only actor who will look familiar to anyone who came of age in the aughts. Kyla Pratt, best known as the voice of Penny Proud on The Proud Family is also a member of the cast. Recovery Road is set to premiere on January 25.
