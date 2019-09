The hero product is what makes up the Empower part of the three-step system. The new SkinLongevity Vital Power Infusion promises "ridiculously glowy skin," by using the Long Life herb extract. No, that's not a bullshit marketing term — the herb is actually called that. Choumeisou is its proper Japanese name.Blodgett claims that BareMinerals is the first to harness the herb's reparative, protective powers into a skin-care product. "The Okinawan islands have been deemed the 'islands of long life.' Together, they are notably one of the five Blue Zones and host the largest population of female centenarians in the world today," she explains. "It is an area where women thrive and live longer than most any other place in the world. Choumeisou has a fabled history and local residents boast...their health and enduring wellness."Which is why Blodgett says the focus on SkinLongevity is not "anti-aging" — a term she says has products over-promising and consumers skeptical. "For us, it’s about shifting the conversation from 'anti-aging' to longevity and skin health," she says. Blodgett says Vital Power is focused on skin longevity (hence the name). Rather than stop aging, Blodgett says the brand's goal is to make skin be and look healthier for longer. The results? "Ridiculously glowy skin," as well as moisture, renewal, enhanced resilience, and better natural moisturization.Sounds pretty good to us.