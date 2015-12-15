BareMinerals, the brand best known for its mineral-based, loose-powder foundation, wants to take its cult status to your medicine cabinet. So it's rolling out a brand-new look and new products to its existing skin-care line. The original line — launched in 2011 — was, let's just say, uninspiring. The packaging was a bit bland and didn't really entice consumers. It had its successes with devotees, but wasn't necessarily at the top of anyone's must-try list.



Launching January 1, this revamped line looks to change all that with modern and minimalist (in a good way) packaging, new product, and an easier to navigate product guide. "We really wanted to take a holistic approach to our new skin-care line and develop a highly curated assortment, where the products are specifically designed to work in conjunction with one another," says founder Leslie Blodgett. This means a focus on a "three-part beauty ritual": Purify, Empower, and Moisturize.



You can choose Purify and Moisturize steps for your specific skin type. There are four cleansers: Pure Plush Cleansing Foam, Blemish Remedy Acne Treatment Gelée, Oil Obsessed Total Cleaning Oil, and Clay Chameleon Transforming Purifying Cleanser. Moisturizers also come in four iterations: True Oasis Oil-Free Replenishing Gel Cream, Smart Combination Smoothing Lightweight Emulsion, Bare Haven Essential Moisturizing Soft Cream, and Butter Drench Restorative Rich Cream.



All of the cleansers and moisturizers feature enhanced technologies designed to improve emulsification, skin health, and moisture retention.