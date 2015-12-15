BareMinerals, the brand best known for its mineral-based, loose-powder foundation, wants to take its cult status to your medicine cabinet. So it's rolling out a brand-new look and new products to its existing skin-care line. The original line — launched in 2011 — was, let's just say, uninspiring. The packaging was a bit bland and didn't really entice consumers. It had its successes with devotees, but wasn't necessarily at the top of anyone's must-try list.
Launching January 1, this revamped line looks to change all that with modern and minimalist (in a good way) packaging, new product, and an easier to navigate product guide. "We really wanted to take a holistic approach to our new skin-care line and develop a highly curated assortment, where the products are specifically designed to work in conjunction with one another," says founder Leslie Blodgett. This means a focus on a "three-part beauty ritual": Purify, Empower, and Moisturize.
You can choose Purify and Moisturize steps for your specific skin type. There are four cleansers: Pure Plush Cleansing Foam, Blemish Remedy Acne Treatment Gelée, Oil Obsessed Total Cleaning Oil, and Clay Chameleon Transforming Purifying Cleanser. Moisturizers also come in four iterations: True Oasis Oil-Free Replenishing Gel Cream, Smart Combination Smoothing Lightweight Emulsion, Bare Haven Essential Moisturizing Soft Cream, and Butter Drench Restorative Rich Cream.
All of the cleansers and moisturizers feature enhanced technologies designed to improve emulsification, skin health, and moisture retention.
The hero product is what makes up the Empower part of the three-step system. The new SkinLongevity Vital Power Infusion promises "ridiculously glowy skin," by using the Long Life herb extract. No, that's not a bullshit marketing term — the herb is actually called that. Choumeisou is its proper Japanese name.
Blodgett claims that BareMinerals is the first to harness the herb's reparative, protective powers into a skin-care product. "The Okinawan islands have been deemed the 'islands of long life.' Together, they are notably one of the five Blue Zones and host the largest population of female centenarians in the world today," she explains. "It is an area where women thrive and live longer than most any other place in the world. Choumeisou has a fabled history and local residents boast...their health and enduring wellness."
Which is why Blodgett says the focus on SkinLongevity is not "anti-aging" — a term she says has products over-promising and consumers skeptical. "For us, it’s about shifting the conversation from 'anti-aging' to longevity and skin health," she says. Blodgett says Vital Power is focused on skin longevity (hence the name). Rather than stop aging, Blodgett says the brand's goal is to make skin be and look healthier for longer. The results? "Ridiculously glowy skin," as well as moisture, renewal, enhanced resilience, and better natural moisturization.
Sounds pretty good to us.
