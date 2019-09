When it comes to sex reassignment surgery (SRS), however — when a trans individual transitions, should that be their wish — most of us are fuzzy on the details. How do they actually do it? Unless you're a very skilled surgeon or working on a team at a hospital that does sex reassignment surgery, you probably won't ever get to actually see what that looks like. Until today.The European Society of Urology uploaded a detailed video illustrating the complicated surgery, and it's fascinating. The animation — which might make the squeamish among us a little uncomfortable — shows a surgeon's hand slicing open the scrotum and removing the testicles. The hand then removes the tip of the penis (which will be used to create a clitoris); the shaft and the scrotum are then used to create the labia and vaginal canal. It's a very impressive endeavor — one that should give the woman everything she needs for a healthy sex life.Watch the video and remember that science is awesome. In fact, experts say they should be able to give male-to-female trans people the abilty to have a child within five years.