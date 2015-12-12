The alleged Netflix reboot of Gilmore Girls just earned a major boost from treasured alum Danny Strong. Strong, who is co-creator of Fox’s smash hit Empire, told E! News that he’s down to participate in the Netflix revival. Cue the screams.
For those not binging on repeats, Strong played Doyle McCaster — Paris Geller’s first (and only) true love.
"I think Gilmore Girls is a perfect show to do a reunion like this," Strong said. "I think it'll work really well because it was a show about characters and a world and their relationships. So you can just pick up those relationships. I think we would be very interested to see where they're at now."
"I think Gilmore Girls is a perfect show to do a reunion like this," Strong said. "I think it'll work really well because it was a show about characters and a world and their relationships. So you can just pick up those relationships. I think we would be very interested to see where they're at now."
Gilmore Girls left our TVs in 2007, but news of four upcoming mini-movies on Netflix has fans eager to see what their favorite characters are up to.
“I hadn't seen most of these people since the show went off the air,” Strong told E!. “I think we were all just really sentimental about seeing each other. The show has only grown since we've been off the air and people love it so much. So it's so neat seeing all these people that we have this bond with, and it's over something that's only become bigger.”
The entire original cast has expressed interest in returning to the series. Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore, tweeted at the time when the rumors initially broke that she couldn’t confirm or deny that Gilmore Girls is being revived. The rumors reached fever pitch at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, TX, in June when much of the cast reunited.
“I hadn't seen most of these people since the show went off the air,” Strong told E!. “I think we were all just really sentimental about seeing each other. The show has only grown since we've been off the air and people love it so much. So it's so neat seeing all these people that we have this bond with, and it's over something that's only become bigger.”
The entire original cast has expressed interest in returning to the series. Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore, tweeted at the time when the rumors initially broke that she couldn’t confirm or deny that Gilmore Girls is being revived. The rumors reached fever pitch at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, TX, in June when much of the cast reunited.
Netflix is still tight-lipped about the reunion, but at least we know another high-powered player is down to make it happen!
OPENER IMAGE: MATT BARON/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
OPENER IMAGE: MATT BARON/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement