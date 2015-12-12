Rose Siggins, who played Legless Suzi in American Horror Story: Freak Show, has died in Denver at age 42, TMZ reports.
The actress underwent kidney stone surgery Monday and, during her hospital stay, she contracted a fatal infection.
Siggins was born with sacral agenesis, a rare genetic condition that deformed her feet and cut off any feeling in her legs. At 2 years old, her legs were amputated to prevent her from accidentally hurting herself. After a stint with prosthetic legs, Siggins preferred to get around via skateboard — similar to how her American Horror Story character gets around — The Huffington Post reports.
Before she was cast as Legless Suzi, Siggins was a self-trained mechanic in Pueblo, CO. In 2005, Siggins made her television debut on the documentary show Extraordinary People.
Perhaps the greatest miracles Siggins leaves behind are her two children, Luke and Shelby.
"No one in the world, in the beginning of time has ever done this before," Siggins said about her successful pregnancies in a 2014 American Horror Story interview.
