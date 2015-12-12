Ed Sheeran To Undergo Surgery After Dramatic Injury

Ed Sheeran is headed for surgery to repair a burst eardrum.
Fresh off of his world tour, the British singer-songwriter's damaged eardrum has nothing to do with screaming fans or shredding too hard on his acoustic. Quite the opposite: It happened while getting some R & R on a yachting vacation in Australia, the Evening Standard reports.
"...I stupidly jumped off a yacht really high up and smashed it,” Sheeran told Australia's Nova radio.
Not initially realizing the damage that had been done, Sheeran's pleasure cruise took an excruciating turn when he hopped back into the water.
“It’s the most painful thing having a hole in your eardrum and having water go in," Sheeran added.
Sheeran is headed to New York for surgery in January, but not before closing out his final tour dates in New Zealand this weekend, Billboard reports.
Still, the multiple Grammy Award nominee sees a bright side to the yachting mishap.
“I landed wrong, and it burst my eardrum so I have to go and get a graft, which means I’m not allowed to fly for a while, so it’s kind of good...it means I have to stay at home,” he said.
