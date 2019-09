Check Out The Trailer For Whitney Cummings’ New HBO Special

Although Whitney Cummings might have stepped out of the public eye temporarily, she’s ready to re-enter it in a big way. A few months after making an amazing appearance on Today , Cummings will be back to what she does best: stand-up comedy. The comedian has a new special, “I’m Your Girlfriend,” premiering on HBO on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 10PM.In the special, Cummings tackles sex, health insurance, and why she’d rather date a geek than a jock.Cummings also published an amazing essay on Lenny Letter about how she battled her codependence. In it, she describes how she rewired her brain by going to Al-Anon meetings. (That’s different than Alcoholics Anonymous in that Al-Anon is for people affected by the alcoholism of others.) It’s highly worth a read.We premiered this trailer on our Snapchat Discover channel yesterday (check out today's edition here — filled with fun hacks and cheats, news stories, original videos, and more) and now we're sharing it with you right here, before it goes live on HBO this weekend. Enjoy!