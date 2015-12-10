This Is How #MuslimAmericanFaces Went Viral

To help clear the hazy fog around Muslim-American life, on Wednesday morning, Benjamin Wittes (a Senior Fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution), launched the Twitter hashtag #MuslimAmericanFaces, asking people to tweet photos of three Muslims they know, putting real faces to a community that’s under fire.
Left to right, D.C. faces: Lawyer, politico, student, lawyer, doctor, lawyer, chef. #MuslimAmericanFaces pic.twitter.com/V4dBr5cIvj— Adham Sahloul (@adhamsahloul) December 9, 2015
Southern-belle. Feminist. #DV Policy expert at @YWCAUSA. Patriarchy smasher. @PearlJam fan. #MuslimAmericanFaces pic.twitter.com/Sx9f0zUjSn— qudsia (@qudsiaraja) December 9, 2015
Muslim-Americans from all walks of life participated by posting photos of themselves at their jobs, with their families, and even posting historical references of the long history of Muslims in the United States.
@benjaminwittes @maitelsadany @jenn_ruth @shadihamid Freed slave Yarrow Marmout, one of first #MuslimAmericanFaces pic.twitter.com/B22WlcPTZh— Costa Fotopoulos (@CosFot) December 9, 2015
Runner. Designer. Blogger. Lifelong Learner. Art & TV enthusiast :) #MuslimAmericanFaces pic.twitter.com/rk4X122FNT— Asmaa Mourad (@smoomers) December 9, 2015
Wittes tells us all about about his intentions behind starting the viral hashtag campaign in a brief phone interview.
Why did you decide to start the #MuslimAmericanFaces hashtag?
The rhetoric against Muslim-Americans is becoming very ugly. I work on national security and legal issues and I generally believe that in counter-terrorism, sometimes you need to do things that aren’t pretty. But, I also believe that you never have to confuse that with bigotry or disgusting generalizations about people. So, I was thinking today about the Muslim-Americans whom I deal with in various capacities and think very highly of, and that I certainly would want their faces to be what people think of when they think about Muslims. I started by tweeting Mai El-Sadany's picture (whom I work with) and she started tweeting other photos and it caught on!
.@maitelsadany
International human rights lawyer #muslimamericanfaces
Share three more pic.twitter.com/7AhEwFtHtw— Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) December 9, 2015
How do you hope #MuslimAmericanFaces will affect people's perception of Muslims in America?
I’m not one of those people that thinks a hashtag can change the world. My goal for it was to simply to remind people that they are talking about real people here. When leading politicians say things that are as vile as things that have been said about Muslims recently, it’s really important to remember that you’re talking about a very diverse community. These people have real lives and real faces. So my goal was quite modest—to remind people of just that. The fact that so many people felt like it was something they wanted to participate in shows that this needed to be reiterated.
.@Deanofcomedy Comedian, Political Commentator. #MuslimAmericanFaces Share three more pic.twitter.com/29eQ3pAZA0— Mai El-Sadany (@maitelsadany) December 9, 2015
What kind of response has the hashtag generated?
It’s been mixed. Mostly overwhelmingly positive but I have noticed in the last couple hours or so, a lot of people that have hate in their hearts have been trolling the hashtag. I don’t think the hashtag is a particularly political statement. I’m not surprised but I am saddened. I posted a few tweets this morning but largely left it to run its own course, throughout the day. I didn’t want to be the center of it.
We're not bad folks. We just wear long shirts from time to time #MuslimAmericanFaces pic.twitter.com/taLrwvYjEY— Alex Sayf Cummings (@akbarjenkins) December 9, 2015
I hope people will find the hashtag fun and a way to be positive at a time when the rhetoric against Muslim Americans is very, very negative. Tweet pictures of your friends and what they’re doing with their lives. Remind people that painting with a broad brush is always stupid! It’s not much more complicated or deeper than that.
Enough vile recent rhetoric directed at American Muslims. Share #MuslimAmericanFaces. @maitelsadany @jenn_ruth @shadihamid @maraamdwidar— Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) December 9, 2015
#MuslimAmericanFaces: Great hashtag to disrupt stereotypes but also for dating and marriage purposes. Just helping out.— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 9, 2015