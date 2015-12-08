Joshua Jackson Admits Sex Scenes Can Get Awkward

Joshua Jackson has filmed plenty of sex scenes for his role on Showtime's The Affair. But, as he explained today on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, experience doesn't make them any less awkward. When Ellen asked if the steamy scenes were easy and comfortable for him at this point, Jackson said no.



After admitting that women might feel more vulnerable during filming, he explained, "There's just the weirdness to a job, a profession, where you're just like, 'Hi, my name is Josh. We're going to get naked, we're going to have sex, then we're going to talk about how it feels afterwards. Is that cool? Alright, great! Let's go."



Jackson said his girlfriend, actress Diane Kruger, catches up on The Affair without her significant other. Apparently, she's totally fine if he looks "a little schlubby" in his scenes, Jackson shared. After all, he explained to DeGeneres, she wants him to "keep the good stuff at home." Watch a clip of the interview, below.