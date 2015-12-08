You Can Snag A Dozen FREE Doughnuts This Weekend

It's only Tuesday, but we're already ready for the weekend. In our book, every day should be a brunch day. Luckily, though, the wait is worth it this week. Our prospective Saturday just got even better: Krispy Kreme is giving customers a dozen free original glazed doughnuts on December 12. The only catch is you have to buy a dozen to get the freebie. The promotion is all thanks to the date — 12/12, which Krispy Kreme has dubbed #dayofthedozens.
So, how do you get in on the action? Just show the scannable bar code in the video below in order to redeem the coupon. (If you look closely, the bar code is actually made entirely out of doughnuts getting glazed. So magical! ) Then, recruit a few friends to help you tackle both boxes of airy deliciousness.
While this might not constitute a breakfast of champions, the momentary sugar rush could be all you need to kick-start some serious holiday prep work. Or, catch up on your Netflix queue. Either way.
Introducing the World’s Tastiest Coupon. On 12/12, #dayofthedozens, present this barcode for 12 free Original Glazed doughnuts when you buy any 12Posted by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Saturday, December 5, 2015
