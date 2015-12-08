Being online for the holidays is usually time for kids complaining they got the wrong flavor of iPhone or tweeting about their hot cousin. But one Texas family is in the news for all the right reasons.
Courtney Solstad’s family brought home an adopted baby without telling their daughters. She and her husband told them they were going on a date.
She wrote on Facebook: “The girls knew nothing about Nathan until this. We met them at the door and told them that we had been out Christmas shopping and got them a gift to share… and it was under the tree!”
Solstad, who runs the lifestyle blog My Crazy Savings, posted an image to Facebook of a chalkboard with the Christmas wish, “for my mom and dad to have the perfect baby they desire,” signed by daughter Chloe.
“I’m gonna wet my pants,” one of her daughters says. The other stares on in overwhelmed excitement.
Solstad’s Facebook has gone private since the video went viral. It’s a shame to see a family becoming famous for the right reasons and retreating from the spotlight, but we guess that’s just the way it is.
